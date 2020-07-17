Video of Henry Cavill assembling a computer has got the internet hooked

Actor Henry Cavill trended on social media on Friday and had the internet talking. Cavill was not trending on social media for a new film or for any new interview but for a video where he can be seen assembling a computer.



Like most stars, Cavill too is confined to his home due to the ongoing pandemic. A video that has now gone viral on the internet shows Cavill concentrating and building the computer. Cavill is casually dressed in a blue sleeveless T-shirt which shows off his chiseled arms while the actor looks engrossed in completing the task.

The 'Justice League' actor shared the video with the caption, "All The Parts This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before."

More than his skills at assembling the computer, fans were left awestruck by his toned body which left many weak in their knees. Soon enough the video let to several reactions on Twitter with many terming as a new kind of porn.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

I never thought I would get turned on by watching Henry Cavill set up a gaming computer but here I am. pic.twitter.com/kL58dRqPuf — Sharlie527 (@Sharlie527) July 17, 2020 ×

I don’t remember seeing so much thirst for Henry in twitter.

Baby is getting more famous. 😌 #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/k6PiC4y9E3 — Sergio Cavill (@HenryCav69) July 17, 2020 ×

Oh to be a PC built by Henry Cavill — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) July 16, 2020 ×

I don't always have a celebrity crush but when I do it's Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/YJnQ52jiKb — Ladee Danger (@Brttnymchlle) July 16, 2020 ×

The actor was last seen in Netflix special 'The Witcher. While fans wait for the new season, the actor recently spoke about the ongoing rumours surrounding 'Superman'. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, ‘No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening. But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again," he said in an interview.



The actor will be seen Zack Snyder's version of 'Justice League' which will be available on HBO Max in 2021.