Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'The Crown' 6th season confirmed, Chris Evans spotted with Lily James

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Confirmed: Olivia Colman starrer 'The Crown' will get a sixth season

Based on Britain's royal family, -'The Crown' currently is set to premiere the fourth season. The next two seasons will focuse of the Queen's rule in the 2000s.

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera believed drowned in Lake Piru: Investigators

"Investigators believe Naya Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident," a Ventura County Sheriff's Office statement said.

Chris Evans and Lily James spotted together again amid dating rumours

Lily James is well known for her role as Disney's live-action 'Cinderella', was last linked romantically to 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, whom she dated for five years.

'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy & 5 others join The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as Board of Trustees

Ryan Murphy is known for 'Glee', 'Nip/Tuck', 'American Horror Story', 'Feud', and 'Pose.'

Demi Moore announces new project on Instagram but her bathroom is grabbing more attention, see pics

More than her new project, it was the photo that Demi Moore posted that grabbed eyeballs.