'Glee' actress Naya Rivera believed drowned in Lake Piru: Investigators

Authorities on Thursday evening said that they believed that 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera drowned in a Southern California lake.



“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office statement said.



However, they are continuing the search her a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.



According to reports, the boy was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon. Rivera son told the investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but his "mom never made it out of the water."



CCTV video taken at about 1 pm on Wednesday shows Rivera and her son leaving on the boat at Lake Piru- an activity that the mother-son had done together before.

“She had experience boating out here at the lake,” the investigating officer told the media.



The boat was rented for three hours. When Rivera did not return in the said time, the vendor went out to the lake to look for the duo and found the boy sleeping inside the boat. Rivera's identification and an adult life vest were on the boat, and her car was found in a parking area.



While addressing the press nearly 24 hours after the duo went to the lake, Officer Kevin Donoghue said that the effort had shifted from an attempt to rescue the 33-year-old to an attempt to recover her body.



Dozens of divers, with help from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles were involved in the search on Lake Piru, 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles in the Los Padres National Forest.



In the area where the boat was found, the water was about 30 feet (9 meters) deep, authorities said. The visibility in the lake is reportedly poor making the search operations difficult.



Meanwhile, Rivera's son who she shared with ex husband Ryan Dorsey has been united with his family members and is said to be safe and healthy.

(With inputs from agency)