Chris Evans and Lily James spotted together again amid dating rumours

'Avengers' actor Chris Evans and Lily James were snapped again -- roaming, laughing and talking in the park. Check out what happened the first time they were spotted together.



The 'Captain American' actor was spotted eating ice cream in a London park with Lily James as both wore face coverings time to time amid coronavirus.

The actors were dressed rather casual as Lily was spotted wearing a grey sweater, pink T-shirt and dark jeans while Evans opted for a blue and white baseball tee and jeans.



Neither of the actors have commented on whether they're dating or are just friends.

Lily James is well known for her role as Disney's live-action 'Cinderella' and was last linked romantically to 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, whom she dated for five years. Chris was in a relationship with Jenny Slate.



The fans are surprised to see the actor's rom-com date, check out their reactions below.

thinking about chris evans and lily james royalty pic.twitter.com/SI8u8snFRd — ANE (@evansupremacy) July 8, 2020 ×

CHRIS EVANS AND LILY JAMES WAHHHHHHH 😍💓 — Gabby (@gabby_webby) July 9, 2020 ×