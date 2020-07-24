Top 5 Hollywood news today: More Hollywood hit films delayed after 'Tenet'

Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

After 'Tenet', 'Mulan' release postponed indefinitely

Disney has also delayed the filming of its two big sequels- 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars'. Read more

'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' will now release in 2021

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'A Quiet Place 2' will now be releasing in 2021. Read more

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' gives a peek inside her 'whims and dreams'

Pop star Taylor Swift unveiled her new album 'Folklore' on Thursday midnight. This is her eighth studio album. Read more

Hong Kong Film Festival cancelled after coronavirus spikes

This is the second time that the Festival has shifted its dates from its original March after the coronavirus spread. Read more

Leslie Jones to host Emmy 2020 nominations announcement ceremony

Winners of this year’s Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Read more