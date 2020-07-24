Top 5 Hollywood news today: More Hollywood hit films delayed after 'Tenet'

Mulan Photograph:( Twitter )
After Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' was pushed indefinitely yesterday, more number of Hollywood big-ticket films have been pushed back.
Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:
After 'Tenet', 'Mulan' release postponed indefinitely
Disney has also delayed the filming of its two big sequels- 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars'. Read more
'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' will now release in 2021
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'A Quiet Place 2' will now be releasing in 2021. Read more
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' gives a peek inside her 'whims and dreams'
Pop star Taylor Swift unveiled her new album 'Folklore' on Thursday midnight. This is her eighth studio album. Read more
Hong Kong Film Festival cancelled after coronavirus spikes
This is the second time that the Festival has shifted its dates from its original March after the coronavirus spread. Read more
Leslie Jones to host Emmy 2020 nominations announcement ceremony
Winners of this year’s Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Read more