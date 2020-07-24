Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' gives a peek inside her 'whims and dreams'

Pop star Taylor Swift unveiled her new album 'Folklore' on Thursday midnight. This is her eighth studio album. The Grammy award-winning singer had earlier teased her fans about the announcement.



"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down. Folklore is out now," Swift said in a post on Twitter.

Fans have pointed out that Swift manages to break out from her pop image and provides refreshing tunes in her album which has 16 tracks in total. The album also features collaborations with the likes of Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.



The 30-year-old singer also unveiled the official music video for one of the tracks, 'Cardigan'.



The emotionally raw song features themes of growing up, finding love, breaking up and finding each other again.

The singer's previous albums were'Taylor Swift'(2006), 'Fearless' (2008), 'Speak Now'(2010), 'Red'(2012), '1989'(2014), 'Reputation' (2017) and 'Lover' (2019).