Hong Kong Film Festival cancelled after coronavirus spikes

The Hong Kong Film Festival was scheduled for August 18, 2020 but the organisers will no longer be going ahead with it due to a spike in coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Film Festival’s director Albert Lee has confirmed that the recent escalation in cases has prompted the decision. Lee said, “While it is tremendously deflating, given all the hard work that we have put in, the well-being of our colleagues and the public is of the utmost importance to us. Calling off HKIFF44 is heartbreaking, but we believe we have a duty to act with social responsibility. We will start working on the next edition of the festival straight away. We are determined to make up for the ‘lost’ HKIFF44.”

This is the second time that the Festival has shifted its dates from its original March after the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, Filmart, the key Asian market, will continue with its online edition August 26-28.