Leslie Jones to host Emmy 2020 nominations announcement ceremony

In big news, Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live has been roped in to host the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations ceremony scheduled for July 28. The nominations ceremony will be hosted by the Television Academy as a livestream.

Leslie Jones will be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

This year, we will only have a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar-nominated projects banned from Emmy Awards competition from 2021

Making the announcement, Frank Scherma, TV chairman and CEO, said, “Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart. We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

Winners of this year’s Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel is executive producing the show with Reginald Hudlin.

From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, stars who sued brands for using their name without permission

'Tenet' to 'Mulan': List of movies that have been pushed to 2021