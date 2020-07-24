'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' will now release in 2021

The year 2020 is clearly a washout. With no sign of the pandemic slowing down, people have been forced to adapt to the new normal, which also included no viewing of films on the big screen. After Warner Bros and Walt Disney Co, Paramount Studios to have decided to postpone the release of their big films 'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Both films were scheduled to release in late 2020 but now have been pushed for 2021 release.



John Krasinki and Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place 2' will release on April 23 2021. It was scheduled to release earlier on September 6 2020.



Meanwhile, Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' will now hit theatres on July 2, 2021. It was earlier scheduled for a December 2020 release.



“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane.



“We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”



Disney too has announced that it was pushing back the release of its live-action film 'Mulan' indefinitely. Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' too has been pushed back.