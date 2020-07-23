Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kim Kardashian appeals for compassion for Kanye West

Here's the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," wrote Kim on Instagram on Wednesday. Read more

Johnny Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger

In her testimony so far, Amber Heard has said Johnny Depp threatened to kill her many times while the violence she suffered included being slapped, headbutted and throttled. Read more

Elton John's ex-wife sues singer for $5 million for breaking terms of their divorce

Blauel has sued Sir Elton John for approximately USD 5 million amid claims that he broke the terms of their divorce by mentioning their marriage in his autobiography. Read more

Demi Lovato gets engaged, shares picture with fiance: I love you forever my baby

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner", she wrote. Read more

Meek Mill addresses Kanye West's tweets about meeting with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is yet to react to West’s allegation. However, late on Wednesday, she did take to Instagram stories to comment on mental illness and her husband’s bipolar disorder. Read more