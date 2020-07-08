Kanye West reveals he does not support Trump anymore and had coronavirus

Kanye West is no longer supporting Donald Trump. This piece of news might seem untrue but the rapper recently revealed that he’s serious about running for the US President’s post as he is clearly upset with the way things have been handled in the country.

In an interview with Forbes, Kanye who was an ardent support of Trump said, "It looks like one big mess to me," and added, “I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker."

He was referring to last month’s reports that Trump had hidden in a bunker after the novel coronavirus outbreak swept the entire country.

Talking about running for presidency, Kanye West said that he hasn’t taken steps as of yet but will do in time to come. He insisted to Forbes that his run is not a publicity stunt and said he had no issue with the idea that his planned run could potentially take votes away from the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and aid in the reelection of Trump.

"I'm not denying it, I just told you," West said. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy. I'm not saying Trump's in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama's special. Trump's special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden's not special."

