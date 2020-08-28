Halle Berry talks of 'self love' with a topless photo on Instagram

Hollywood actress Halle Berry spoke about the importance of self-love with a topless photo on Instagram.



The 54-year-old Oscar winning actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but white flowy pants. The actress can be seen wrapping her arms around herself. She captioned the image as, "Self-love is never selfish,"

Halle's post drew praise from all quarters. "WOW," commented actress Zoe Kravitz. "Best caption," wrote another person. "True," one individual simply wrote.



The actress celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month with an instagram post where she can been seen riding a longboard skateboard. "54 ... life just gets better and better!" she had captioned the image.