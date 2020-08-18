Eva Longoria hosts first day of Democratic National Convention, leaves Twitter divided

As Eva Longoria took centre stage on Monday night as the emcee of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, she got cheered from her peers in Hollywood as well as fans.



Dressed in white, Longoria briefly addressed the viewers at home and eventually conducted remote interviews with four ordinary Americans.

Longoria's hosting duties were lauded by many.



"@EvaLongoria was the PERFECT choice! Seeing her was like a warm hug! And she’s a great interviewer. #DNC2020," wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

"Eva Longoria is a natural. Very impressed," said one Twitter user.

There were some, though, who did raise objection to her hosting the historic event as a lot of people said they could not relate to her.



Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Flor, said.

"When I think of who in the United States is best positioned to present a major party's nominating convention, the first person that comes to mind is definitely Eva Longoria," journalist Michael Tracey tweeted.

Fans and supporters of the Democrats were quick to shoot down the criticism with counter tweets.

Apart from Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also take on hosting duties in the coming days.