'Ellen DeGeneres Show' being investigated for workplace misconduct

WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

This comes after an article detailed how the show misappropriated and subjected those working to racism, unjust termination and an overall toxic work culture. The news was reported on July 16.

The article detailed accounts of former employees who alleged inappropriate comments, retribution for bringing up concerns about problematic language, receiving pushback for taking time off work to attend funerals or to take medical leave, and a "culture of fear" on the show.

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for calling quarantine in $27 million mansion, 'being in jail'

In a statement from executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner of ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ said, "Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

Ellen Degeneres faces criticism for tweeting about 'people of colour', fans remind her its a movement for the blacks

They added, "For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003.

'Tenet' to 'Mulan': List of movies that have been pushed to 2021

From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, stars who sued brands for using their name without permission