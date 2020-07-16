'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding to feature in film adaptation of 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Popular book ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’ is now set to get a film adaptation and none other than ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actor Henry Golding will lead the movie.

The animation film is by Paramount Animation.

Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on ‘Wall-E’ and ‘Toy Story 3’ will be seen making his feature directing debut with ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’.

Sandra Rabins and Jane Startz will produce while Raman Hui and Kane Lee are exec producing.

For those unversed, the book that was published in 2003, told the story of a boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr. Hu and under his tutelage and protection is introduced into a magical world that includes an ancient phoenix, a dragon and a clan of evil-doers.

Henry Golding will voice the tiger.

Paramount has set a February 11, 2022, release date for the feature.