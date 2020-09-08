Cate Blanchett promotes eco fashion as she repeats outfits at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett turned up at the Venice Film Festival 2020 as she stepped out in gorgeous outfits.

The actress kept it chic in her old attire. She was seen reusing her old attire in an effort to promote sustainable fashion.

In one of her appearances, Blanchett, who is the president of the jury of this year’s film festival, donned a midnight-blue, shimmering gown by Esteban Cortazar.

Later, she was seen in an asymmetrical, floral top by Alexander McQueen, teamed with a pair of black trousers.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this Esteban Cortazar (gown) worn…that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!”

Also, it's said that Cate Blanchett will be donating the outfits to an auction by Chic Relief, a non-profit organisation.

