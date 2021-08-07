‘The Suicide Squad’ actor Joel Kinnaman alleges sextortion by a former partner, gets restraining order

‘The Suicide Squad’ actor Joel Kinnaman has obtained a restraining order against a former sexual partner who is allegedly ‘threatening to publicize false information about’ him that includes allegations of him having sex with her ‘against her will’.



In a long Instagram post on Friday, the actor revealed that he had filed for a restraining order that same morning against a woman ‘who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me’.



The woman in question—who Joel has identified as as Gabriella Magnusson—is a Swedish model, she also goes by the name Bella Davis. Kinnaman claims that he ‘had a brief romantic relationship’ with her in late 2018, but she later ‘resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands’.



According to the actor's allegations to the court, the woman has reportedly demanded money, Hollywood connections, helping her to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated and an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment, among others things.



Kinnaman claims he and Magnusson had consensual sex in New York in November of 2018 and again the month after but he ‘did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely’.



He went on to add that in 2019 and 2020, Magnusson had asked him to meet up and even sent ‘sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond’.



Joel Kinnaman is engaged to model Kelly Gale, whom he had proposed to earlier this year.



"At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press? She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager. Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order… to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault,” continued the actor.



“That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort… More importantly — this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority,” he concluded.



Magnusson is yet to comment on the issue, reports claim.