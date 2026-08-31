/Nancy Drew actor Scott Wolf shows support for Kelley Wolf after she psychosis diagnosis revelation



Scott Wolf is showing a quiet sign of support for his estranged wife Kelley Wolf after she publicly opened up about the mental health crisis that changed the course of their family life. Kelley recently revealed her diagnosis and apologised to Scott and their children for the pain caused during what she described as an extremely difficult period.

Kelley Wolf opens up about a difficult year; Scott shows support

Kelley Wolf has offered a candid account of the mental health crisis that placed her personal life under intense public scrutiny. In an emotional Instagram post shared on August 28, the Real World alum said that she had spent the past year working with doctors, therapists and psychologists to understand what had happened to her. She said she eventually received a diagnosis of breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis.

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Kelley said the episode involved a combination of factors, including stress, past trauma, hormonal changes, hallucinogens and prescribed medications. She described feeling disconnected from reality and said she had not understood the extent of her actions at the time.

She also thanked Scott for not giving up on her and credited him and their children with helping her reach a safer place. Despite the difficult history between the couple, Scott responded to Kelley's public apology with a simple but emotional gesture. The Party of Five actor commented on her Instagram post with five heart emojis. His brief response came after Kelley publicly acknowledged the impact her actions had on him and their family.

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Scott and Kelley Wolf relationship timeline

Scott Wolf is an American actor known for his roles in Party of Five and Nancy Drew, and Kelley Wolf (formerly Kelley Limp) is an author, life coach, and former cast member of MTV's The Real World: New Orleans.