/K-pop star Lee Know, member of Stray Kids, donates 100 million won towards Nepal floods relief work

Lee Know, K-pop star and member of the band Stray Kids, has extended help to families hit by the devastating floods in Nepal. Lee reportedly donated 100 million won(around US $72,600) to support emergency relief efforts and help affected communities to rebuild their lives following the floods. The singer donated to World Vision on August 28 and asked the organisation to use the donation for immediate relief work as well as livelihood support for families whose lives have been disrupted by the floods.

Lee Know shares message of support

Lee Know issued a statement through his agency JYP Entertainment and said he hoped his contribution could provide some comfort to people facing an extremely difficult situation. “I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that those affected by the floods and everyone working on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily life as soon as possible,” Lee Know said, as translated by The Chosun Daily.

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World Vision organisation will use the donation to help families affected in floods and forced to leave their homes. The organisation will be providing them with food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.

Lee Know's past charity work

Lee Know has over the years been associated with several charitable causes. He has been supporting children through World Vision since 2014, and his latest contribution is another step in his long-running association with the organisation.

In 2024, he donated 100 million won through World Vision towards efforts to tackle the global food crisis. Then on his birthday last year, he made two donations of 100 million won each. One went to Samsung Medical Centre in Seoul to support patients with serious illnesses, while the other was donated to cat rescue organisation Nabiya Saranghae for the treatment and care of abandoned cats.



Stray Kids' global run

Stray Kids member Lee Know has stepped up to support flood relief efforts in Nepal amid the band's packed schedule. The group recently released their latest EP, This & That, on August 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The K-pop powerhouse is also actively headlining their Run It world tour, which launched at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on July 25.

Meanwhile, Nepal is currently reeling from devastating flash floods that have claimed at least 800 lives, with more than 3,000 people still unaccounted for—including approximately 400 foreign nationals. Search and rescue operations remain underway, with Nepal's foreign ministry confirming that 886 individuals have been rescued so far.