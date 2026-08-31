The investigation into Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan’s murder has taken a dramatic turn, with two suspected shooters reportedly killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The development comes days after Ankit Baliyann was shot dead outside a gym, with investigators working to identify those behind the daylight killing.

Two suspected shooters killed in a police encounter

As per the ANI report, two suspected shooters in the killing of Ankit Baliyann were shot dead in an encounter with state police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Shamli. Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh said that the suspects were spotted after police implemented a blockade plan from midnight to 6 am to ensure vehicles could not enter the district without being checked.

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Reports had earlier suggested that the CCTV footage from several locations in Shamli, Loni in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Sonipat have captured four men fleeing on two motorcycles after the shooting.

UP STF and police teams from Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut districts also camped in Haryana as part of the investigation. Earlier, a person claiming to be a member of the Gogi gang allegedly took responsibility for Balyan’s murder in a social media post.

Death of Ankit Baliyann

Ankit Baliyann was killed on August 26 after four assailants allegedly opened fire on him outside a gym in Shamli. According to reports, the attackers arrived on two motorcycles and fired multiple rounds at the singer before fleeing the scene. Baliyann was taken to a nearby health centre, where he was declared dead.

Following the killing, the UP Police formed multiple teams and launched searches in Haryana while examining CCTV footage and other evidence. Investigators had narrowed their focus to suspected contract killers and were examining their possible links to the men seen fleeing the crime scene.

The encounter marks a significant development in the case, but the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the complete motive and identify everyone involved.