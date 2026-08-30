/Did Sunny Deol’s Muslim role cause Batwara 1947 to flop? Rajkumar Santoshi responds to Shabana Azmi

Despite a star-studded cast led by Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, Batwara 1947 failed to make an impact at the box office after its Independence Day weekend release. As discussions around the film’s performance continue, Shabana Azmi recently claimed that audiences could not accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim character. Addressing Azmi’s theory about the film’s failure, director Rajkumar Santoshi has also weighed in on the debate.

Rajkumar Santoshi reacts to Shabana Azmi's theory on Sunny Deol

In a conversation with Variety India, Rajkumar Santoshi addressed Shabana Azmi’s theory for the film’s failure and pointed out that even a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan has played Muslim characters in the past. He said, “It makes no sense to me. Amitabh Bachchan played a Muslim hero in Coolie. So many of Manmohan Desai’s films had Muslim heroes. Are we at a point where we cannot accept a hero from another community? We are sensible, good people, educated people. How are they saying there’s a big mistake in the film?”

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Santoshi also reflected on the changing landscape of cinema and how audience perceptions have evolved over the years. He emphasised that Batwara 1947 should be judged by its story and message, not the religion of its characters.

He said, “We have become far less tolerant and inclusive as a people. You should look at the filmmaker's intent and what the writer wants to say. I'm a Hindu. I go to the temple. My son's name is Ram. I am not against any faith. But I want to take the best of every faith. Whatever the saints have tried to say about faith, it is always about equality. Hinduism has always been about inclusiveness, not exclusion."

What's Shabana Azmi's opinion on Batwara 1947's failure?

In a conversation with Zoom, the veteran star talked about Batwara 1947’s performance, saying she was surprised to see the film sink at the box office. Azmi said, "Firstly, I am very surprised at the total box office disaster that Batwara 1947 has been because I am surrounded by people who come and tell me they have loved the film. They tell me that they loved the message. A lot of them feel that it is very important to speak about humanity in today’s environment. On the other hand, people didn’t go to the theatre and the ones who did, they walked out with confused reactions."

Explaining her view, she said she was unable to understand this, pointing out how Amitabh Bachchan has comfortably played Muslim characters. She further explained, “The thing is that you cannot accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim character. In Coolie and in many other films, Amitabh Bachchan very comfortably played Muslim characters. In Deewaar, he put 786 and that was accepted. So how do we understand this? Are they creating an environment where such decisions are being taken on purpose? I am not able to understand.”

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is a historical period drama that marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Deol after decades, following their hits Ghatak and Gadar. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the story explores the human toll of the 1947 partition of India. It follows Sikander Mirza (Sunny Deol), a businessman forced to leave his home and relocate to Lahore, Pakistan, during the chaos of Partition.