/Ankit Baliyann killing case: AICWA seeks justice, demands action against perpetrators

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyann, 32, was shot dead on August 26 by four armed assailants outside a gym in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. Following the tragic incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has stepped forward, demanding justice for the brutal murder of the late artist.

All Indian Cine Workers Association backs Ankit Baliyann

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyann was murdered on August 26 by four armed assailants. The news sent shockwaves through his fans and the industry, prompting the All Indian Cine Workers Association to demand justice for his killing. The association also released an official statement on its X account on August 28, which read, "AICWA DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR ANKIT BALIYAN."

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The statement further stated, "Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyann, 32, was brutally murdered in broad daylight outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Four armed assailants reportedly fired nearly 18 rounds, killing the young singer."

Explaining the consequences for the late singer’s family and relatives, who protested on the roads for justice, the note read, "The shocking incident has raised serious concerns over the growing fearlessness of mafia and criminal elements. Following the murder, Ankit’s family, supporters, and villagers took his body to the road and staged a protest demanding justice."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association also brought the matter to the notice of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, demanding a high-level and time-bound investigation. In the statement, they wrote, "All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) stands firmly with Ankit Baliyann’s grieving family and has written to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, demanding a high-level and time-bound investigation."

About Ankit Baliyann

Ankit Baliyann was a native of Bantikhera and had built a strong social media following with over 4 lakh followers. He was known for songs such as “112 NE,” “Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan,” “Jaat Jatni,” “Goli Ke Barood,” “Agla Janam Jaat,” “Savidhan,” and “Modi Barga Rutba.”