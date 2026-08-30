/Michael Jackson’s Thriller gets massive birthday tribute as fans dance across Mexico city | Watch

Michael Jackson may have been gone for more than 17 years, but his music continues to bring thousands of fans together. Hundreds of Michael Jackson fans gathered in Mexico City on August 29 for a large-scale Thriller dance tribute marking the singer’s 68th birthday. The annual celebration was organised by the local fan community and brought together people of different generations to honour Jackson’s enduring musical legacy.

Fans' 'Thriller' tribute to Michael Jackson!

Mexico City became a sea of red jackets, zombie makeup and Michael Jackson-inspired looks as hundreds of fans gathered at the Monument to the Revolution on August 29. The crowd came together for a massive synchronised performance of Thriller, recreating the famous choreography from Jackson’s 1983 music video. Participants included children, young fans and older admirers, highlighting the cross-generational appeal of the late pop icon.

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The event was organised by Mexico's Michael Jackson fan community, with participants rehearsing the choreography in the weeks leading up to the celebration. Several videos and pictures from the massive event have gone viral.

According to local reports, fans held practice sessions at the Monument to the Revolution ahead of the August 29 performance, preparing to recreate the routine together. The event, known as “Yo Sí Bailo Thriller", was promoted as a free celebration for fans wanting to dance, remember Jackson's music and honour his legacy.

For the unversed, Mexico holds a strong history with Michael Jackson fan milestones, including a historic 2009 Guinness World Record where 13,597 people danced Thriller simultaneously, alongside his famous 1993 Dangerous World Tour stops at Estadio Azteca.

Why is Thriller one of the iconic songs of Michael Jackson?

Released in 1983, Thriller remains one of Michael Jackson's defining works. Its elaborate music video, directed by John Landis, transformed the traditional music video into a cinematic event and introduced the now-famous zombie choreography.

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