/Media mogul Tyler Perry accused of sexual harassment, workplace gender violence by The Oval actor

Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and workplace gender violence by his co-star on The Oval. The actor has filed a lawsuit against the media mogul and accused him of using influence and power to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic”.

In the suit filed in Los Angeles last week and first reported on Tuesday, Derek Dixon, who worked on Tyler Perry’s shows Ruthless and The Oval, said Perry promised career advancement but subjected him to “escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery”. Dixon is seeking at least $260m in damages.

Dixon stated that he was subjected to harassment and abuse by Perry while he “held direct control over his employment, compensation, and creative opportunities” and that he faced retaliation when he did not respond favorably to his advances.



Tyler Perry is one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood and owns massive film and TV studios in Atlanta. Major studios frequently film movies on his lot. He is also in partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Perry has denied all the allegations against him and his lawyer has decribed the lawsuit as a ‘shakedown’.



“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Matthew Boyd, Perry’s attorney, said in a statement to media. “But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”



The lawsuit alleges that Perry has “a troubling pattern of exploiting vulnerable male actors and employees” and that like “Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Sean “P-Diddy” Combs… Mr. Perry’s success has led him to believe that money and influence can get him whatever he wants.”

“Tyler Perry has been using his power and influence to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees and actors who look to him for guidance and mentorship,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Dixon met Perry in 2019 at an opening party for Perry’s studio. Perry allegedly “picked [Dixon] out of a crowd of employees present at the Party, and began asking [Dixon] questions about his employment status, and whether Plaintiff was an actor.” He began texting Dixon, first asking him about his goals and career aspirations, the suit states.

He offered Dixon a job on one of his television shows with the promise that “it was a small role that could get a lot bigger,” according to the lawsuit, “thereby setting up the first stage in a series of escalating quid pro quo offers” .

Soon after he landed his first acting job, Dixon was invited to Perry’s home where they drank and made conversation. Perry urged him not to drive home, according to the suit. “Dixon agreed and was escorted to a separate guest room, not knowing that this was a ruse to allow Perry to assault Dixon. Dixon was tired and did not have pajamas and so he got into bed only wearing underwear. Before he knew what was happening, Dixon felt someone else slip into bed behind him and start rubbing Dixon’s body around his inner thigh in a highly sexual and suggestive manner.”

The lawsuit describes multiple incidents of sexual harassment and assault that unfolded over several years. “On multiple occasions, Mr. Perry sexually assaulted Mr. Dixon, including one instance where he forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon’s clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon.”