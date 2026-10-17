/'Me and Dolly are eternal': Miley Cyrus in tears as she pays tribute to Godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton shared a very deep bond. On Friday night, the singer honoured her beloved godmother with a tearful performance during her Hollywood Bowl show.

Paying tribute to the late singer, Cyrus told the audience she chose to perform at the venue because it was the only place she had seen Parton perform as an audience member. At other times, she was standing by her side, performing.

Recalling the time when she told her Aunt Dolly that she just wanted to enjoy her show like the rest of

the audience, standing in the crowd, Cyrus said:

“If she had it her way, and she was playing a show, I’d be standing right beside her in a matching costume. And so when I was coming to the show at the Bowl to see her, I said, you know, ‘I would love a night where I can just experience you. I can just enjoy you like the rest of the world has gotten to,'” Cyrus said as she broke down in tears in front of the crowd.

Parton had opened the night with Cyrus's hit track, "The Best of Both Worlds," from Hannah Montana and even told the audience during her performance, saying, ''goddaughter is Hannah Montana, and she’s actually here tonight, but she’s sitting out in her seat.''

Sitting in a chair in the crowd, she said she could feel Parton's presence during her performance.

“Sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me, every day, more than she could be when she was here; I feel her more now than ever,” she said.

“Knowing that I get to share this story with you all, it makes that night very worth it. This memory is gold to me. Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart, and I’m gonna

see her again.”

And I can’t f***ing wait because I miss her,” Cyrus said as she cried. “Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my Aunt Dolly, and this is one of those songs,” she concluded before launching into a rendition of “Jolene.”

Dolly Parton's death

The country singer Parton died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80. The pop star left a legacy that spanned more than six decades, given countless beloved classics such as, ‘’I Will Always Love You, Joliene and others.

Paying tribute to the singer, Cyrus said, "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share."