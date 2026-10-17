/Food, shopping and festive cheer! Europe's most enchanting Christmas markets to add to your winter travel list

Christmas season is almost here and this is the time when Europe transforms into a festive wonderland. Savor winter indulgences and joy, from historic squares aglow with fairy lights to wooden stalls selling seasonal specialties, and streets lined with handmade gifts. So if you’re planning your winter getaway to Europe, here are some of the best Christmas markets to check out for 2026.

Salzburg, Austria

This place makes for a lovely backdrop for a festive getaway, and it’s all thanks to its Alpine setting, historic Old Town and traditional Christmas festivities. The city’s main market is located in the squares near Salzburg Cathedral and the Hohensalzburg Fortress.

Visitors can stroll through stalls selling Christmas decorations, handicrafts and regional specialties. Do not forget to try local foods such as Käsekrainer, hot chocolate and other seasonal drinks.

Dates: November 19, 2026, to January 1, 2027, as per reports.

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Strasbourg and Colmar, France

The Alsace region is another of the most recognisable Christmas destinations in Europe and Strasbourg and Colmar make an excellent spot for a winter trip.

Known as the Capital of Christmas, Strasbourg has hosted its Christmas market since 1570. The city spreads its festive villages across the historic centre, and Place Kléber, with its enormous Christmas tree, is one of the main attractions.

The market stalls offer regional food, gingerbread, honey and handmade gifts.

Colmar, located a short train ride away, offers a more compact option. Its colourful half-timbered buildings, canals and cobbled streets create a storybook setting, and there are several smaller markets to be explored on foot. The Petite Venise neighbourhood is particularly worth visiting, and local specialities such as flammekueche are worth trying.

Dates: Strasbourg's market is scheduled from November 27 to December 24. Colmar's market is listed for November 25 to December 29, as per reports.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague's medieval architecture makes it one of the most atmospheric European cities to visit during Christmas, and the Old Town Square becomes the main point of the celebrations. Visitors can enjoy traditional sausages, roasted pork, waffles and trdelník along with hot chocolate.

Dates: November 28, 2026, to January 6, 2027, according to reports.

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Berlin, Germany

Berlin is popular because of the variety of Christmas markets across the city. Instead of one large market, travelers will find a variety of venues offering traditional German festivities, gourmet food, creative crafts and alternative entertainment.

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The WeihnachtsZauber at Gendarmenmarkt is characterized by its beautiful setting of historic buildings with stalls selling food and handmade products. There are heated tents, performances and dining options as well.

For a more relaxed experience, Holzmarkt on the River Spree offers a creative setting with street food, handmade gifts and open-air fire barrels. The Historic Christmas Market at RAW-Gelände takes a different approach, drawing on medieval themes with lanterns, traditional crafts and old-fashioned rides.

Dates: November 23, 2026, to January 4, 2027, as per reports.

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Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is a good choice for travellers looking to combine Christmas markets with a comparatively affordable European city break. Two of its best-known festive destinations are the Advent Basilica market at St Stephen's Square and the market at Vörösmarty Square.

Visitors should try kürtőskalács, a sweet chimney cake, and lángos, deep-fried flatbread often topped with sour cream and cheese. Budapest's thermal baths are another winter highlight.

Dates: November 13, 2026 to January 1, 2027, as per reports.

Tallinn Estonia

The Christmas market in Tallinn brings the festivities of the season to the heart of its UNESCO-listed Old Town. Cobblestone streets and medieval architecture create an atmospheric backdrop and the town hall square is lined with wooden stalls selling local crafts, knitted goods, felt products and seasonal treats.

The city has a long association with public Christmas trees, with records of a decorated tree in the square dating back to 1441. Visitors can also enjoy an ice-skating rink, a traditional carousel and Estonian food.

Dates: November 20, 2026, to January 6, 2027, according to the reports.