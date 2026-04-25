/Iran rejects Saudi allegations of backing Houthi attacks, renews mediation offer

Iran on Friday (Oct 17) denied involvement in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia, a day after Riyadh accused Tehran of encouraging the group's latest escalation against the kingdom. Iran also renewed its offer to help end the hostilities.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement.

"Yemen's armed forces act according to their own interests and assessments, and such claims are not credible to those familiar with relations between Iran and its friends. Nevertheless, Iran does not consider an escalation of tensions to be in the interests of any party," he added.

The denial came after Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Dr Rayed Krimly accused Tehran of having "encouraged" the escalation. Krimly also alleged that Iran continued "to arm, train and support the Houthi militia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions".

Baqaei also reiterated an offer to mediate between the two sides, saying Tehran "has always been ready to use its good offices to help end the hostilities".

Saudi Arabia reports missile and drone interceptions

The Saudi-led military coalition, which has supported Yemen's internationally recognised government for more than a decade, said on Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed three drones in southern Saudi Arabia and Riyadh, along with two cruise missiles over the Red Sea.

The coalition also reported intercepting a ballistic missile over Yanbu, a Red Sea city that serves as the terminus of a major oil pipeline.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi interests, including oil facilities, Red Sea shipping and Riyadh's international airport. The Saudi-led coalition said the airport had been targeted at least 20 times this month.

Krimly also said the Houthis had rejected an offer to meet in Oman at the start of the latest round of hostilities.

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as strikes and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage leading towards the Suez Canal.

The council also denounced the group's strikes on Riyadh's airport.