/Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale to collaborate for Michael Mann's Heat 2; Here's what we know

The American thriller Heat was released in cinemas in 1995 and is one of the renowned films helmed by Michael Mann. With an ensemble cast, the crime thriller starred Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer, among others, and was considered one of the most influential crime films of all time. A report has emerged that a sequel is in the works, which will be joined by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.

Will Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio star together in Heat 2?

In an interview with Fox News, Christian revealed, "I'll be back in Chicago soon for Heat 2! This is the

first official confirmation from the actor stating that he is part of Michael Mann's film. Christian Bale will be joining Leonardo DiCaprio, who had revealed the news of being part of the sequel of Heat last year in December.

Back in December 2025, Leonardo DiCaprio had stated to Deadline about Heat 2, "This is very much its own movie. It tips its hat to Heat, but it's an homage, and it picks up the story from there." So far the roles of Christian and Leonardo have been kept under wraps.

Reportedly, the production is set to begin in August. Shoots have been planned all over the world. including in locations like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Singapore and Paraguay.

All about Heat

The crime thriller Heat is written and directed by Michael Mann, and it features a star-studded cast – Robert De Niro, Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, Al Pacino, Ashley Judd, Diane Venora, Wes Studi, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan, Niki Haria, Kevin Gauge and William Fitcher, among others.