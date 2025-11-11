/Kiss' guitarist Ace Frehley's main cause of death revealed; Medical authorities confirm

Popular American musician Ace Frehley, the founding member of the rock band Kiss and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had died at the age of 74. Almost a month after his death, medical authorities have now revealed the exact cause of death. Let's delve into knowing the reason.

What was the exact cause of death of Ace Frehley?

According to several reports, the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office in New Jersey has revealed the cause of death. The main reason is due to the blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was classified as accidental.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, Ace Frehley was placed on life support following the incident, but his family decided to remove him from it after medical professionals saw a slight improvement in his condition. For the unversed, his family had reportedly stated that Ace Frehley died due to the injuries he suffered during a fall last month, as per the statement from his family.

All about Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley was the original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and founding member of the rock band Kiss. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) and played with the group from its inception in 1973 until his departure in 1982.

Ace Frehley was the original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and founding member of the rock band Kiss. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) and played with the group from its inception in 1973 until his departure in 1982.