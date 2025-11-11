/Kiss' guitarist Ace Frehley's main cause of death revealed; Medical authorities confirm

Renowned veteran musician Ace Frehley, lead of Kiss and solo guitarist, reportedly passed away at the age of 74 last month. Medical authorities have now revealed the exact cause of his death.
Popular American musician Ace Frehley, the founding member of the rock band Kiss and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had died at the age of 74. Almost a month after his death, medical authorities have now revealed the exact cause of death. Let's delve into knowing the reason.
According to several reports, the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office in New Jersey has revealed the cause of death. The main reason is due to the blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was classified as accidental.
Reportedly, Ace Frehley was placed on life support following the incident, but his family decided to remove him from it after medical professionals saw a slight improvement in his condition. For the unversed, his family had reportedly stated that Ace Frehley died due to the injuries he suffered during a fall last month, as per the statement from his family.
Ace Frehley was the original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and founding member of the rock band Kiss. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) and played with the group from its inception in 1973 until his departure in 1982.
Outside Kiss, Frehley achieved further commercial success and popularity, with his 1978 eponymous debut solo studio album achieving platinum status. His 1987 eponymous debut studio album with his Frehley's Comet band was also a big success.