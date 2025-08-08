Singer Kelly Clarkson's former husband and talent manager, Brandon Blackstock, passed away at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with cancer. The Blackstock family's representative issued a statement. Just a day before her death, Kelly had announced that she would be putting her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, on hold for the rest of August.

What type of cancer was Brandon Blackstock suffering from? Condolences pour in

According to reports, soon after Brandon Blackstock's passing, his family issued a statement requesting privacy. They stated, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Branson Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time", the rep said. Netizens took to social media platforms to mourn the demise of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband. One user wrote, "R.I.P., so sorry for the family". Another user wrote, "So heartbreaking to lose someone so young after such a brave fight. Sending love and strength to Kelly and the family during this painful time". "My condolences to her and her family", wrote the third user.

According to a TMZ report, Brandon was fighting Melanoma, which is a serious form of skin cancer. If left untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body. It is often caused by too much UV exposure, either from the sun or tanning beds.

Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock relationship timeline

As per reports, Kelly Clarkson began dating her talent manager, Brandon Blackstock, the son of former manager Narvel Blackstock and the former stepson of Reba McEntire. They tied the knot in 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Walland, and had a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016. Due to irreconcilable differences, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock.

Reportedly, Kelly Clarkson's rumoured departure from her popular show might be due to her highly publicized divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, which took an emotional toll on her. In regard to her divorce, earlier she had admitted to Apple Music that she did not handle the divorce well.

All about Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality. After getting signed to RCA Records, her debut single in 2002, Moment Like This topped the charts, and since then, there has been no looking back. She has delivered several hit tracks, including All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Because of You, Underneath the Tree, Catch My Breath, and Since U Been Gone, among others.