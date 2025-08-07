Eddie Palmieri, Renowned Latin Music Maestro, Dies at 88

Renowned Latin music icon Eddie Palmieri has passed away at the age of 88. The Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, bandleader and musician died peacefully at his home in New Jersey on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The news was confirmed via his official Instagram account, which stated, “Eddie Palmieri, legendary pianist, composer, bandleader, and one of the most influential figures in Latin music history, passed away in his New Jersey residence on Aug 6, 2025, at the age of 88.”

Eddie Palmieri’s early life and rise in Latin music

Born on December 15, 1936, in the South Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican immigrant parents, Eddie Palmieri displayed musical talent from a young age. He began competing in music competitions and famously performed at Carnegie Hall at just eleven years old. In 1961, he founded the band Conjunto La Perfecta, blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms with American jazz to create a fresh, progressive style that would transform salsa and Latin jazz.

Eddie Palmieri’s legendary music

Palmieri’s breakthrough came with the 1965 album Azúcar pa' ti (Sugar for You), which solidified his legacy and was later inducted into the Library of Congress in 2009 for its cultural significance. Other acclaimed albums in his extensive discography include El Sonido Nuevo, Justicia, Superimposition, Palmas, and Simpático.

Eddie Palmieri’s Grammy-winning legacy

His final studio album, Mi Luz Mayor, was released in 2018. Over his seven-decade career, Palmieri won eight Latin Grammy Awards, beginning in 1976 for Best Latin Recording. In 2013, he received the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy.

Tributes pour in following Eddie Palmieri’s death

Eddie Palmieri is survived by his five children, daughters Gabriela, Renee, Eydie, and Ileana, and son Edward Palmieri II, as well as four grandchildren. Tributes have poured in from across the music industry, with fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a true legend who redefined Latin music for generations.