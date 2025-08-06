/Kelley Mack dies of Glioma: Know all about this rare brain disease, symptoms and cause

Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead Season 9, has sadly passed away at the age of 33. The actress breathed her last on August 2 after a private battle with glioma, a rare and aggressive disease of the central nervous system. Mack’s passing was confirmed through an emotional Instagram post shared by her family. “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read the post shared.

Mack died peacefully surrounded by her family in her hometown, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. The post, written by the actress' younger sister, reads, "Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Born as Kelley Klebenow, she had over 35 acting credits to her name. Mack gained widespread recognition for her role in the post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead, which ran for 11 seasons from 2010 to 2022.

Kelley's death follows a secret battle with a rare brain disease called glioma. Here’s what you need to know about this condition:

What Is Glioma?

Gliomas are tumours that develop in the glial cells of the brain and spinal cord. Glial cells are crucial and essential components of the nervous system. They also support and protect the neurons.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioma behaviour may vary significantly. Some grow slowly and may not be considered cancerous, while others are malignant, growing rapidly and potentially damaging healthy brain tissue. Gliomas can affect both children and adults.

Types of Gliomas

There are several types of gliomas, based on the type of glial cell affected. If they arise in the star-shaped glial cells called astrocytes, then the type is astrocytoma. The most aggressive and deadly type is a glioblastoma. Other names of gliomas are;

oligodendrogliomas and ependymomas.

What causes Gliomas?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, reports suggest that changes to DNA lead to the development of brain tumours and spinal cord tumours like gliomas.

Symptoms of Glioma

Symptoms of glioma depend on the type of glioma, the tumour’s size, type, and location where it's growing.

Persistent headaches

Seizures

Vision loss

Nausea and vomiting

Memory problems