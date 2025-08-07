/Kelly Clarkson puts Vegas residency on hold due to ex Brandon Blackstock’s health

Singer Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is postponing the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s health issues. The two divorced in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. In her statement, Clarkson expressed her regret to fans and explained that she needed to prioritise their children, River, 10, and Remington, 8, during this challenging time. She did not disclose specific details about Blackstock’s condition.

Clarkson says children need her as Blackstock battles illness

Taking to Instagram, Clarkson shared, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship timeline

Kelly Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, in 2012. They married in 2013, and during their relationship, Blackstock also served as her manager. Their daughter River was born in 2014, followed by their son Remington in 2016. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in 2022.

Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency and upcoming shows

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions marks Clarkson’s second concert residency. The shows began on July 11, 2025, and are set to run until November 15, 2025, with a total of 18 performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency followed the release of her first independent single, Where Have You Been. The singer had previously postponed the first two shows due to vocal strain. New dates for the recently postponed shows are expected to be announced soon.