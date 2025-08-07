/Book claims Prince Andrew has slept with nearly 1,000 women, his ex-wife Fergie also enjoyed several affairs

Prince Andrew of the British royal family slept with more than a dozen women in the first year of his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, a new book has claimed. In fact, he was not the only one to cheat in the relationship, as Fergie also had several affairs. The explosive claims were made in the biography of the Duke and Duchess of York by historian Andrew Lownie, who has previously written several acclaimed books on the royal family. He wrote that even though Fergie wanted to be “The One”, she enjoyed other relationships with “reckless abandon”. Prince Andrew and Fergie tied the knot in 1986, but their marriage is believed to have been riddled with problems. She is believed to have realised that she made a mistake quite early into matrimony. According to the book, Sarah had flings when Andrew was away on Navy duty. Also Read: Who was Virginia Giuffre? Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser who was once Trump's spa assistant

Prince Andrew had sex with over 1,000 women, biography claims

The author has made some startling revelations in the book about Prince Andrew's infidelity. He quotes a driver who worked for the couple as saying that Andrew slept with more than 12 women before their first anniversary. Lownie's book claims that Andrew has had sex with over 1,000 women. This includes adult film stars, political figures, and nightclub staff and bartenders. A 20-year-old model claims that he asked her to have "kinky sex" with him. He supposedly told her that he had an open marriage. "I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies." The book by Lownie is titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

No comment on claims in the book from Buckingham Palace

In another claim, Lownie talks about the King of Thailand’s Diamond Jubilee in 2006, when Prince Andrew allegedly called for 40 women to be sent to his hotel room. "Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive," a witness states in the book. He added that sometimes more than 10 women went to the Duke’s hotel room. The Buckingham Palace or the Yorks’ representatives have not commented on the claims made in the book. Lownie writes that his American actress ex-girlfriend, Koo Stark's, marriage to another man affected Andrew greatly. Meanwhile, Fergie also wasn't happy since her racing driver boyfriend, Paddy McNally, refused to propose. Late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also didn't like her, the book claims. Fergie had several affairs, and the royal staff also quickly became tired of her "relentless demands and her affairs." In 1989, she started an affair with American Steve Wyatt, and later had a fling with his friend John Bryan.