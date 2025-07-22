On the occasion of Prince George's 12th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a royal portrait photo. Photographer Josh Sinner had captured the image earlier this year in Norfolk, in which the prince is all smiles for the camera. Soon after the photo was unveiled, netizens were stunned by just how big George had gotten with his birthday portrait posted.

Prince George's new portrait, netizens' reaction, and more

The official Instagram page of The Prince and Princess of Wales was shared, along with a photo of Prince George. The caption read, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George".

Netizens took to the comment section to bless him, and one user wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Sweet Prince". Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday Prince George! Hope you'll have a great day with your family". "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George. It feels like just yesterday he was a toddler", wrote the third user.

About Prince George of Wales

Prince George of Wales is the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. George is the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. He is the second in line of succession to the British throne behind his father.

George was born at St Mary's Hospital, London, during the reign of his paternal great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and was third in line before her death. His birth was widely celebrated across the Commonwealth realms due to the expectation that he would eventually become king.