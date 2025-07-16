/Online banter to PIL in court: Prada to launch limited edition ‘Made in India’ leather sandals — Kolhapuris

Luxury brand Prada walked into a controversy when the humble Kolhapuri chappals landed onthe Spring/Summer 2026 runway. It’s not a trend but a fashion statement here in India. People across the country have accepted it in their collection. From traditional to western outfits, Kolhapuris can complement both and can be viewed as versatile. But what triggered the hullabaloo was the price tag for the footwear GI tagged to Indian states Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Whose Kolhapuri chappals are these? The internet was stunned to see it priced at INR 100,000. It may have tempted many to stock up on Kolhapuris and start a business for its demand outside of the country. But in good zest, it all stayed on social media as some were enraged and some just shocked with the price tag so steep. This banter online started a conversation between Prada andthe Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA). In a video conference, the two parties discussed the product, and on Wednesday (July 16), a team from the fashion major arrived in India and interacted with the artisans weaving these humble yet luxurious products. From the craft to finer nuances were studied.

The viral outcome

It is learnt that Prada will soon be coming up with a limited edition of ‘Made in India’ leather sandals. But this time in collaboration with the Indian artisans – the real masters of the craft. Call it global outreach or craft appropriation, but when Indian heritage is diversifying on the global stage, no fellow Indian would want to complain.

Meanwhile, this also happened…

A PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking action against Pradafor its alleged unauthorised use of Kolhapuri chappal. The PIL was dismissed by the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne after hearing both petitioners' lawyers and Prada.