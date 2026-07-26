/Katy Perry criticises White House for using her song in Iran strike video: 'I did not approve this'

Katy Perry on Saturday publicly slammed the White House for using her popular 2010 song Firework in a TikTok video showing U.S. military strikes on Iran. The pop star took to social media to reveal that she is "deeply appalled and angry," as the song was used without her approval.

What's the viral post

The video, which faced criticism from the singer, was uploaded by the White House on their official TikTok account on Thursday. It featured clips of explosions and military strikes with the caption, "Iran has been warned."

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Along with the visuals, it also had the lyrics "boom, boom, boom" from Firework.

Katy Perry's reaction

Perry responded to the video through a post on X. "I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," she wrote.

She further added, "I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for."

"My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare," her post read.

This comes amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The White House has not publicly responded to Perry's post so far.

Other artists to object

Perry is not the first artist to object to the White House's use of copyrighted music in politically related social media content. In June, Ariana Grande criticised the government after her song Bye was featured in a TikTok video showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers carrying out arrests.