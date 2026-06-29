/Katy Perry apologises after last-minute cancellation of Belgium festival performance: 'They gave me no choice'

Katy Perry's recent performance at Belgium's Werchter Boutique festival was cancelled just hours before her scheduled headline appearance because of severe weather and public safety concerns. The 41-year-old singer took to her social media to share the news with fans on Saturday.

Katy Perry shares the update

Revealing the decision to cancel the show, Perry wrote on Instagram, "Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns."

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Explaining how suddenly the situation unfolded, she added, "I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are."

Perry further elaborated that the cancellation was outside of her control. "Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost. I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe."

Alongside the statement, the singer also shared a backstage photograph of herself wearing a white robe, with her performance outfit hanging nearby.

Organisers official statement

Festival organisers also confirmed that the event would end early following consultations with the Rock Werchter Safety Committee and local authorities. According to their statement, "This decision was taken in response to the weather forecast, which predicts severe thunderstorms from midnight onwards at the earliest. The Governor of Flemish Brabant has also issued a BE-Alert in this regard."

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It further reads, "The festival will end after Pitbull's performance, and Katy Perry's concert will not go ahead. By bringing the festival to a close early, we can ensure that visitors are able to leave the venue in a safe and orderly manner, allowing everyone to return home calmly."