/Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill's official cause of death revealed

Sam Neill, one of the most loved actors in Hollywood, died at the age of 78 on July 13, 2026. Best known for his iconic role as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise and other popular projects, the veteran actor passed away in Sydney, Australia, and his long-time agent later confirmed the main cause of death.

What is the official cause of death of Sam Neill?

The veteran star's main cause of death was reportedly confirmed by Philip Grenz, Sam Neill's long-time representative. He said that the actor died due to pneumonia. He said that the actor died due to pneumonia. He stated, ""Since Sam Neill's passing, several stories have appeared in the media that contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods. As Sam Neill's long-time rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

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In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, he wrote, "As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date." “I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time,” the statement concluded.

In addition, Grenz also noted that Neill had filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year, all of which will be released within the coming months. For those who wish to honour Sam's memory in lieu of flowers, his whañau (a Māori word for ‘family’), ask that donations be made to one of the causes he cared about most deeply."

Sam Neill's rise to global stardom

Sam Neill rose to global stardom in 1993 by playing palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film Jurassic Park. Before his worldwide breakthrough, Sam Neill built a solid reputation in the film industry through decades of steady acting work.

He starred in the 1979 Australian movie My Brilliant Career. This role brought him international