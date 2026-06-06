Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /John Wick spinoff Caine expands with addition of Harry Potter actor- Details inside

John Wick spinoff Caine expands with addition of Harry Potter actor- Details inside

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 06, 2026, 14:58 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 14:58 IST
John Wick spinoff Caine expands with addition of Harry Potter actor- Details inside

John Wick spinoff Caine Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The makers of the John Wick spinoff have added a new addition to the cast. The Harry Potter star will be reportedly featured in the upcoming project. Read to know more. 


The John Wick franchise is widely celebrated for revolutionising modern action cinema grounded in a tragic tale of love. The franchise is loved for its weaving a story around a secret underground society of assassins governed by strict rules. The upcoming John Wick spinoff, Caine, is an official feature film which will feature a star-studded cast. A report has surfaced that a Harry Potter star will be part of it.

Which Harry Potter actor is part of John Wick's upcoming spinoff?

Veteran actor Bill Nighy, who is known for his versatile performances across stage, television and film, will be portraying a role in the upcoming John Wick film, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter. He made brief, memorable appearances as Minister of Magic Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and as Philip in Shaun of the Dead. He lent his voice and performance capture to the tentacle-faced captain Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Add WION as a Preferred Source
Bill Nighy on His 'Living' Character's Radical Restraint

Reportedly, the filming began in April, and casting updates have followed in the last month. The latest addition to the lineup is another actor who knows his way around major franchises.

Trending Stories

The films' producers are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Shingle and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

All about John Wick spinoff, Caine

John Wick spinoff titled Caine is an upcoming action thriller film helmed by Donnie Yen, with a script co-written by Robert Askins and Mattson Tomlin, from an original story by Yen, who has co-authored it with Chad Stahelski.

The film stars story writer/director Donnie Yen in the lead role as Caine, with Rina Sawayama reprising her role as Akira in a supporting role, and also Dacre Montgomery, Mason Thames, and Bill Nighy. The project is a joint-venture production between Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Productions, with Lionsgate distributing.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics