/John Wick spinoff Caine expands with addition of Harry Potter actor- Details inside



The John Wick franchise is widely celebrated for revolutionising modern action cinema grounded in a tragic tale of love. The franchise is loved for its weaving a story around a secret underground society of assassins governed by strict rules. The upcoming John Wick spinoff, Caine, is an official feature film which will feature a star-studded cast. A report has surfaced that a Harry Potter star will be part of it.

Which Harry Potter actor is part of John Wick's upcoming spinoff?

Veteran actor Bill Nighy, who is known for his versatile performances across stage, television and film, will be portraying a role in the upcoming John Wick film, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter. He made brief, memorable appearances as Minister of Magic Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and as Philip in Shaun of the Dead. He lent his voice and performance capture to the tentacle-faced captain Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

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Reportedly, the filming began in April, and casting updates have followed in the last month. The latest addition to the lineup is another actor who knows his way around major franchises.

The films' producers are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Shingle and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

All about John Wick spinoff, Caine

John Wick spinoff titled Caine is an upcoming action thriller film helmed by Donnie Yen, with a script co-written by Robert Askins and Mattson Tomlin, from an original story by Yen, who has co-authored it with Chad Stahelski.