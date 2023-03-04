WATCH | John Wick Chapter 4 new clip teases epic team-up against the High Table

A new clip from the upcoming John Wick sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4, is here. The film marks the beginning of the end of the franchise, or at least the end of Keanu Reeves' titular character's story. John Wick 5 will be the last movie in the series, though the franchise as a whole will continue with spinoffs like the Ana de Armas-led upcoming movie, Ballerina, and the miniseries, The Continental. John Wick 4 takes off immediately after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and has John and Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King teaming up against the High Table. The new clip features John, Bowery King, and Winston Scott (Ian McShane).

You can watch the clip above.

Who else is in the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4?

The Chad Stahelski directorial also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, and Marko Zaror. The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

What is the John Wick franchise about?

The John Wick franchise is a series of action thriller movies that follow the story of John Wick, a retired hitman who seeks vengeance against those who wronged him. The first film, released in 2014, introduces John Wick, a former hitman who is drawn back into the world of assassins after his beloved dog is killed and his car stolen.

The subsequent movies, John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), continue the story of John Wick as he battles against the criminal underworld and tries to navigate the complicated network of assassins and hitmen. The franchise is known for its intense action scenes, complex world-building, and iconic performances by Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

When will John Wick 4 be released?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE