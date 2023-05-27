John Wick 5 confirmed! Lionsgate says Keanu reeves film is in early development

In an unexpected turn of events, Lionsgate Films has officially confirmed the highly anticipated fifth installment of the action-packed John Wick franchise. Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Joe Drake revealed the news during an Q4 earnings call. “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including five and including the television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon. We’re building out the world and when that 5 movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick," he said (quoted by The Hollywood Reporter).

The news comes as a sort of surprise to fans worldwide, particularly because the titular character, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, met his demise in the previous film (or at least appeared to do so). While the announcement has left many perplexed, it also promises more John Wick, which isn't so bad, is it?

What is the John Wick franchise?

John Wick movies tell the story of John Wick, a retired hitman who embarks on a relentless quest for revenge. The franchise kicks off with the first film, released in 2014, which introduces us to John Wick, a former assassin seeking solace after losing his wife. However, his tranquil existence is shattered when a group of thugs kills his beloved dog and steals his prized car.

Driven by grief and fury, John Wick reawakens his lethal skills and plunges back into the perilous world of assassins. With a singular focus on vengeance, he leaves a trail of chaos and destruction in his wake, dispatching anyone who stands in his way.

The franchise delves into the dark underbelly of criminal organisations, unveiling a meticulously crafted universe of highly skilled hitmen, secret societies, and intricate codes of conduct.

Also Read: John Wick 4 movie review: Brutal and beautiful, Keanu Reeves film is a visceral masterpiece John Wick 4 review WION's Kshitij Rawat gave a positive review of the film. He wrote, "John Wick 4 is also a gorgeous-looking film, even beyond the fights and clever camera wizardry. From the neon lights of Osaka to the fiery reds and oranges of a Moroccan desert, John Wick 4 is a veritable symphony of hues. Many important moments suspiciously transpire during the golden hour. The stunning, elegiac imagery here is not something you expect in films like these. You would find yourself wanting to pause to take it all in. I know I did."

