Explained: How John Wick films use limited dialogue to build enigma around Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga

John Wick: Chapter 4 has set the global box office afire, on its way to becoming the biggest film in the series. Rare are the instances when an ultra-violent, R-Rated fourth iteration in a franchise, however celebrated, generates such excitement. But star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have consistently excelled with these movies, crafting an immersive world of crime lords and hitmen (and hitwomen) and using technical excellence both behind and front of the screen to churn out gripping action-thrillers. There are many things that makes John Wick movies unique. Of course, there are peerless stunt work, practical effects, and camerawork and editing that avoids quick cuts like most other (annoying) action movies. Another thing is the general reticent of Reeves' titular hitman.

Fans have often wondered why Reeves' character is so quiet and doesn't speak much throughout the films. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stahelski said Reeves "stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.” He stunningly only utters 380 words in the movie. This is in stark contrast to leading men in movies like Rambo and James Bond. Yes, there are other similar characters like Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road but they are a rare breed.

Reinforcing the mystique

The quiet, brooding nature emphasise the sense of mystique surrounding John, both in the world of the franchise and also for us. reticence adds to John's mystique. He's the Baba Yaga, a nigh-unkillable assassin who takes on armies of killers and emerges, mostly, unscathed. Limiting his dialogue reinforces his stoic and ruthless characterisation, with Reeves' performance relying heavily on his physicality and facial expressions. John has a reputation for being a stoic and ruthless killer, and limiting his dialogue helps to reinforce that characterisation. Reeves' performance too is focused on his physicality and facial expressions, which convey a lot of meaning even without words. This approach has been successful in making Wick a compelling character in the minds of viewers. And of course, nobody says "Yeah" like Keanu does.

John Wick, the enigma

Also, by keeping Wick's backstory and motivations somewhat vague, the filmmakers make him a more enigmatic and intriguing figure. This can make the audience more invested in the character and more curious about his actions and motivations, as they try to piece together his past and his motivations for his relentless pursuit of revenge. It is the supporting characters who help to establish Wick's background, motivations, and relationships, and they also provide valuable context for his actions and decisions throughout the series. One of the most important supporting characters in the John Wick franchise is Winston, played by Ian McShane. Winston is the owner of the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for assassins, and serves as a mentor figure to Wick. He provides guidance and advice to Wick, and also helps to establish the rules and hierarchy of the assassin world. Winston's presence helps to ground the story and provide a sense of continuity across the films.

Another key supporting character is Charon, played by the late actor Lance Reddick. Charon is the concierge of the Continental Hotel and serves as a gatekeeper for the assassin community. He is fiercely loyal to Winston and provides a counterpoint to Wick's more violent tendencies. Charon's calm demeanour and professionalism helped balance out the more explosive elements of the story.

John Wick's relentless action does not allow too many words

Additionally, the franchise's focus is on the action. That's these films' forte. Known for their intense, superbly-choreographed fight scenes, the movies thrill from start to finish. By keeping dialogue to a minimum, the filmmakers can devote more screen time to action, helping to create a more visceral and immersive viewing experience. Wick's limited dialogue also allows for the use of creative sound design, such as the sound of gunshots and punches, to enhance the action scenes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 review

WION's review of the film reads, "John Wick 4 is also a gorgeous-looking film, even beyond the fights and clever camera wizardry. From the neon lights of Osaka to the fiery reds and oranges of a Moroccan desert, John Wick 4 is a veritable symphony of hues. Many important moments suspiciously transpire during the golden hour. The stunning, elegiac imagery here is not something you expect in films like these. You would find yourself wanting to pause to take it all in. I know I did."

What's next for the John Wick franchise?

If you can't get enough of this world, the John Wick universe will continue to expand with a miniseries spinoff called The Continental. As the name suggests, it focusses on the hotel and its strange clientele. Then there's a big screen spinoff titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin called Rooney.

