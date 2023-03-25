Like John Wick franchise? Watch these 10 great action movies that you'll love

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

John Wick 4 is here, and it is a success thus far both in terms of reviews and box office figures. The Chad Stahelski directorial brings back Keanu Reeves' titular hitman, also known as the Baba Yaga, as he battles his way to the High Table. John Wick movies do not have much in terms of plot. It's mostly non-stop, pulse-pounding action from beginning to end with some of the most awe-inspiring stunts in the business. And it's all so beautifully choreographed that you can't help but be in awe of the sheer skill and precision on display on part of people both front and behind the camera. And the fourth film may be the best in the franchise.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron stars as an MI6 agent who must navigate a dangerous web of spies and double agents in Cold War-era Berlin. Like John Wick, the action in this movie is intense and visceral, and the fight scenes are expertly choreographed.



(Photograph: Others )

The Raid (2011)

This Indonesian action movie follows a team of police officers as they attempt to take down a crime lord in a high-rise apartment building. The fight scenes in this movie are some of the most intense and brutal you'll ever see, and the movie has been praised for its innovative use of martial arts.



(Photograph: Others )

Oldboy (2003)

This Korean revenge thriller follows a man who is kidnapped and held captive for 15 years, only to be released and given five days to track down his captors. The movie is known for its shocking twists and turns, and the lead actor delivers a powerful and emotional performance.



(Photograph: Others )

The Bourne Identity (2002)

This classic action movie stars Matt Damon as a former CIA assassin who must piece together his identity and unravel a vast conspiracy. The movie is known for its intense action scenes and complex storyline, and it has spawned a successful franchise.



(Photograph: Others )

Drive (2011)

This neo-noir crime thriller follows a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for heists. The movie has a distinctive visual style and a haunting score, and it features some of the most intense car chases you'll ever see.



(Photograph: Others )

The Equalizer (2014)

Denzel Washington stars as a former CIA agent who becomes a vigilante and takes on the Russian mob. The movie is known for its brutal fight scenes and Washington's intense performance.



(Photograph: Others )

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This post-apocalyptic action movie follows a group of survivors as they try to escape a tyrannical ruler and his army of warlords. The movie is known for its stunning visuals and non-stop action, and it has been hailed as one of the best action movies of all time.



(Photograph: Others )

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Quentin Tarantino's revenge epic stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, a former assassin who seeks revenge on the people who tried to kill her. The fight scenes are over-the-top and thrilling, and the story is full of Tarantino's trademark twists and turns.



(Photograph: Others )

Hard Boiled (1992)

This Hong Kong action classic stars Chow Yun-fat as a hardboiled cop who takes on a group of gangsters. The action is stylish and intense, and the story is full of classic action movie tropes.



(Photograph: Others )

Léon: The Professional (1994)

This classic action movie stars Jean Reno as a hitman who takes in a young girl (played by Natalie Portman) after her family is murdered. The movie is known for its intense action scenes and the touching relationship between Reno and Portman's characters.



(Photograph: Others )