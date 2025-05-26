Chrissy Teigen admits undergoing cosmetic surgery after her video from hospital goes viral

Actress and model Chrissy Teigen's recent cosmetic procedure has raised eyebrows after video of her bandaged face from the hospital has gone viral on social media. The wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, Teigen revealed the main reason behind this step.

Why did Chrissy Teigen undergo a surgery?

Also a cookbook author, Chrissy took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Hi friends! A lot of you have been wondering about my hospital pic which is understandable as I gave no explanation lol. I had a hairline procedure".

Also read: When Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike was mugged and punched in the face

She also shared a photo of herself pulling back her bandage to show off stitches at her hairline. In addition to her caption, she further wrote, "Lost a lot in the front from babies and it's just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it's ALWAYS extensions".

Also read: Fans felt uncomfortable watching Justin Bieber perform with SZA on stage

For the unversed, this is not the first time she has undergone surgery. She earlier shared on her Instagram stories in 2021 that she had gone through an eyebrow transplant surgery, where hairs are taken from the back of the patient's head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.

All about Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is an American model, TV personality and author. She made her debut in the showbiz industry through modeling and later she became a host and judge in a few reality shows.

Chrissy has worked in several shows including The View, Inside Amy Schumer, Snack Off, Wild' n Out, The Getaway, Lip Sync Battle, The Voice, The Simpsons, and After Midnight among others.

Teigen tied the know with singer John Legend in 2013 after four years of dating. The couple first met while filming for his 2006 music video for the song Stereo in which she played the love interest. They have four children.

