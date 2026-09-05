/Jim Thornton fired from Wheel of Fortune after investigation into allegations

Jim Thornton will no longer be heard as the announcer of Wheel of Fortune following serious allegations that prompted an investigation into his conduct. The long-time voice of the game show has now been fired, bringing his 15-year association with the popular series to an abrupt end.

Official statement of Jim Thornton being fired from Wheel of Fortune

As per a report by USA Today, Sony Pictures TV confirmed Jim Thornton's firing. The studio said in a statement, "Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton's employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately."

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The controversy surrounding Jim Thornton stems from an incident when the announcer was on an American Airline flight travelling from Charlotte to Los Angeles on May 14. According to reports, another passenger raised concerns about Thornton during the flight, prompting airline staff to alert authorities. The aircraft was met by law enforcement after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

Thornton was questioned by authorities after the flight but was subsequently released. His attorney has stressed that the announcer was not arrested and has not been charged with a crime.

Reports later identified the nature of the controversy as involving material Thornton allegedly accessed on his laptop during the flight. However, his attorney has disputed the interpretation of what happened and maintains that Thornton accidentally accessed an inappropriate website while attempting to find suicide-prevention resources.

Jim Thornton's association with Wheel of Fortune

Jim Thornton's long-standing association with the show Wheel of Fortune goes back to 2011, when he had succeeded long-time announcer Charlie O'Donnell. The former continued in the role through the show's transition from Pat Sajak to Ryan Seacrest, working alongside Vanna White.

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His sudden departure has also created production challenges. The show had already begun recasting the announcer position after his suspension, with reports indicating that previously recorded episodes were being reworked ahead of the new season.