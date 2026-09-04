/Miss Grand International 2026 moves from India to Thailand, Internet reacts to hosting cancellation

The Miss Grand International 2026 event has taken an unexpected twist after the pageant organisation changed India's role as the host country and shifted to Thailand just weeks before the commencement of the event. The organisation even issued an official statement citing reasons behind the major decision.

Why did India lose the hosting rights to Thailand for Miss Grand International 2026?

In an announcement issued on September 3, the official Instagram page of Miss Grand International shared a post with a clip and wrote in the lengthy caption, "Miss Grand International would like to officially announce that the organisation has decided to discontinue all activities related to Miss Grand International 2026 in India and relocate the remaining activities of the competition to Thailand. This decision has been made following the host country's failure to fulfil the contractual commitments and standards agreed upon with Miss Grand International."

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In continuation with the statement, the decision was taken because the host country allegedly failed to meet contractual commitments and standards agreed upon with the organisation. The pageant body said its agreement required the host country to provide five-star hospitality and maintain five-star production standards throughout the competition.

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The organisation said these requirements were intended to ensure the contestants' safety, comfort and overall experience while also maintaining the professional standards associated with the international pageant. The organisation added that discussions and efforts had taken place to address the situation, but the agreed standards were ultimately not met. Following the decision, MGI confirmed that the rest of the 2026 competition will be held in Thailand, the organisation's home country.

Thailand has previously hosted Miss Grand International and remains closely associated with the competition. MGI CEO Nawat Itsaragrisil intends to move the competition back to Thailand to ensure it can be conducted according to the organisation's standards.

Miss Grand International 2026 is scheduled to take place in Thailand from September 18 to October 10, 2026, with the grand coronation night on October 10, 2026.

Internet reacts to Miss Grand International moving to Thailand from India

Miss Grand International 2026 has sparked a wave of reactions online after the organisation abruptly ended India’s role as host and moved the remaining competition activities to Thailand. One user wrote, "It seems that because the Indian host cannot comply with the agreement and 5-star management standards, all events in India have been cancelled. There are comments like, "Is this really the hotel that's going to host and welcome the beauty queens and others? It looks like it's not up to par or something like that."

Another user wrote, "India able to host Miss World but not MGI means the end of the world is near."

"I think they did not prepare for the backup city on 5-star hotel requirements since they only focused on New Delhi. How about cities in South India like Miss World do", wrote the third user.

Previous controversies of Miss Grand International

Miss Grand International (MGI) has faced several high-profile controversies regarding title resignations, host country cancellations, and public disputes between titleholders and organisation executives like president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

In May 2025, Rachel Gupta (India's first winner of the pageant) announced she was stepping down as Miss Grand International 2024, citing a toxic environment, false promises, and alleged harassment. MGI countered that she was fired for failing to fulfil her duties and refusing a scheduled trip to Guatemala, later revoking her title entirely. President Nawat Itsaragrisil also publicly criticised her online, leading to widespread backlash.

During the 2024 event, Miss Grand Myanmar's team removed her crown and sash on stage following her second runner-up placement, leading to a dramatic falling out and public remarks from Nawat regarding the national director and placement expectations.