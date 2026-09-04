/Korean Broadcasting Awards 2026: Heo Nam Jun, Kim Hye Yoon win top acting honours

The 53rd Korea Broadcasting Awards, organised by the Korean Broadcasters Association, was broadcast live on MBC on the afternoon of September 3. This year, 30 works and 15 individuals were selected as winners for the works category and individual category, respectively, amongst which actors Heo Nam Jun and Kim Hye Yoon received the Best Acting Awards at the award ceremony.

Major winners announced at Korea Broadcasting Awards 2026

The 53rd Korea Broadcasting Awards (held September 3, 2026) announced top winners, including-

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Best Actor – Heo Nam Jun (My Royal Nemesis)

Best Actress – Kim Hye Yoon (No Tail to Tell)

Best Entertainment Variety TV – The Wonder Coach

Writer Award – Song Hyun Min (The Wonder Coach)

Grand Prize – KBS Gwanjgu's 5.18 special feature

Best Male Entertainer – Lim Young Woong (Island Bachelor Hero)

Sound Effects Individual Award – Yuhan Sang (The Wonder Coach)

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Heo Nam-jun expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you. I was fortunate enough to meet a great project this year and received more love than I deserved. I am truly happy to receive such an unbelievably generous award as well." “I heard that the award was decided through viewers' votes. I am grateful to the viewers and fans who voted for me. I hope you are always healthy,” he further added.

Kim Hye-yoon delivered her acceptance speech in a video message. She said, "I heard this is an award given by the viewers. I am so grateful, and it seems to be a very meaningful honour. I am deeply grateful to the director, writer, staff members, and fellow actors who helped create Eun-ho in ‘No Tail to Tell.’ It was an honour to work with all of you." She added, "I will strive to become an actress who repays your support in the future."

All about the Korea Broadcasting Awards

Established in 1973 and hosted annually by the Korea Broadcasting Association (though often referenced generally), the awards celebrate top achievements across public and independent broadcasting networks.