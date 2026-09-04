/Nina Dobrev faces awkward red carpet moment at Venice Film Festival as viral video sparks debate

Nina Dobrev found herself at the centre of an unexpectedly awkward moment at the Venice Film Festival. A video capturing the actress’ visibly confused reaction quickly made its way online, prompting a wave of debate among fans over what exactly happened.

Viral clip of Nina Dobrev and guard at Venice Film Festival

Nina Dobrev arrived at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 2 for the premiere of Ink, directed by Danny Boyle. The actress walked the red carpet in a black-and-green Armani Privé gown and stopped in front of photographers as celebrities traditionally do during such events.

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However, just moments into posing for the photographers, the actress was approached by a security guard and was asked to keep moving. The actress appeared surprised by the instruction and seemed to question why she was being asked to leave the photographers' area so quickly. She eventually left the red-carpet area, appearing visibly confused by what had happened.

So far, there has been no official explanation regarding the incident involving Nina Dobrev, which has now gone viral on the internet.

Netizen reaction to Nina Dobrev's viral video of Venice Film Festival

Social media reactions were divided. Some users sympathised with Dobrev and described the encounter as embarrassing, while others suggested that the actress may simply have been asked to keep moving because another celebrity was due to arrive. One user wrote, "Nina Dobrev is kicked out of the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet #Venezia83, but then they let a horde of influencers pose. I think this whole festival thing is going straight to s**t, right?"

Another user wrote, "I feel second hand embarrassment after watching this video of Nina Dobrev getting kicked out of Venice Film Festival Red Carpet yesterday, by the look on her face she must've cried till asleep."

"The image of Nina Dobrev stumbling off the Venice red carpet really made me picture the whole scene turning into a slapstick blooper reel. I’ve actually watched a few festival mishaps where even seasoned celebs lose their footing, and it always reminds me how unpredictable live events can be. It’s a funny reminder that behind the glitz, everyone’s just human trying not to trip over a fancy carpet", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Cheap four-penny influencers who have nothing to do with Venice who get treated with kid gloves and then Nina Dobrev (actress!!) they make her pass as some runaway on the carpet, I would have been very ashamed."