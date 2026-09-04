/Toxic: English version of Yash-starrer gets 17-minute cut, runtime reduced

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash in the lead role, released in cinemas on August 26. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the action thriller has kept its strong box office momentum. The English version was released today, however, with a shorter version compared to the Indian-language theatrical one.

English version of Toxic gets a shorter runtime

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is returning to Indian theatres in English, but this version will be noticeably shorter than the Indian-language theatrical cut. The English edition was released in select Indian cinemas on September 4, 2026, with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 57 minutes.

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That makes it around 17 minutes shorter than the original Indian-language version, which runs for 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds. They also clarified that English was one of the languages in which the film was written and shot, meaning this is not simply a conventional dubbed version. So far, the makers have not officially disclosed which scenes, sequences or songs have been shortened or removed to arrive at the new runtime.

The Indian-language theatrical version of Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds. The English version brings that down to roughly 2 hours and 57 minutes, making the difference substantial for a film that has already attracted attention for its lengthy runtime.

All about Toxic: Review, box office and more

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "Toxic tries to be a redemption story, but it gets lost in its own huge scale. There is simply too much of everything—excessive violence, endless screaming, unnecessary sexualisation of female characters, and the gimmick of having two Yashs. Instead of making the movie better, all this over-the-top drama just ruins the story."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama led by Yash. The story follows Raya, a powerful figure whose journey is shaped by family, revenge, ambition, violence and betrayal. Set against the backdrop of post-Independence Goa, the film explores his rise and the complicated relationships surrounding him. The cast includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.